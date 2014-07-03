FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica CEO seeks offers for Ansaldo Breda by end-July
July 3, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Finmeccanica CEO seeks offers for Ansaldo Breda by end-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Finmeccanica will seek “firm” offers for its unprofitable train-making unit Ansaldo Breda by the end of July and will present a new business plan by the end of the year, its chief executive Mauro Moretti said on Thursday.

“There is a data room open and a lot of companies are taking part in it,” Moretti told reporters on the margins of a conference.

The state-controlled aerospace and defence group put Anslado Breda and other assets up for sale more than 2 years ago to cut its heavy debt burden but political meddling and a corruption scandal delayed the process.

Moretti, who was appointed earlier this year, said the next business plan will not just be an update of the previous one but will be “completely new and innovative”. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni)

