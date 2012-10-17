FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica AnsaldoBreda signs 200 mln euro deal in China
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 17, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Finmeccanica AnsaldoBreda signs 200 mln euro deal in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica said on Wednesday its AnsaldoBreda unit had signed a contract worth 200 million euros with Chinese railway group CNR Dalian to make 200 streetcars for the urban public transport in China.

The 10-year commercial agreement foresees that CNS Danlian will make the vehicles in China under AnsaldoBreda license.

Loss-making AnsaldoBreda is among the activities that Finmeccanica is looking to sell to focus on defence and aerospace businesses and keep its investment grade rating. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.