Finmeccanica AnsaldoBreda signs 200 mln euro deal in China

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica said on Wednesday its AnsaldoBreda unit had signed a contract worth 200 million euros with Chinese railway group CNR Dalian to make 200 streetcars for the urban public transport in China.

The 10-year commercial agreement foresees that CNS Danlian will make the vehicles in China under AnsaldoBreda license.

Loss-making AnsaldoBreda is among the activities that Finmeccanica is looking to sell to focus on defence and aerospace businesses and keep its investment grade rating. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)