Finmeccanica CEO shouldn't go over probe -Italy industry minister

ROME, April 26 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera said that a Naples court’s probe of Finmeccanica Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi for corruption is not enough to justify his resignation or dismissal.

Finmeccanica is Italy’s state-controlled defense contractor and its No. 2 industrial group after carmaker Fiat.

“Finmeccanica is a really great company that is in the middle of a difficult period,” Passera told reporters in parliament. “The opening of an investigation doesn’t seem to me to be a good justification to destabilize the company,” Passera added in answer to a question about Orsi’s future.

Finmeccanica, 32 percent owned by the state, has been the focus of investigation for some time over accusations that it created false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians. Orsi was put under investigation earlier this week.

Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, chairman and chief executive since 2002, stepped down in December amid the probe into the company. Orsi replaced him as CEO.

The company, which last year booked a 2.3-billion euro ($3 billion) net loss due to heavy writedowns, is looking to sell assets for 1 billion euros this year to streamline its operations and avoid its credit rating being cut to junk. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto. Writing by Steve Scherer.)