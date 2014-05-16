FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Departing Finmeccanica CEO gets 5.5 mln euro payout
#Industrials
May 16, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Departing Finmeccanica CEO gets 5.5 mln euro payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica’s departing chief executive Alessandro Pansa will get 5.45 million euros ($7.5 million) as well as severance benefits and any amount owed under incentive plans, the Italian aerospace and defence group said on Friday.

Pansa, who has been at Finmeccanica since 2001, was replaced on Thursday by Mauro Moretti, long-standing CEO of Italy’s state railways, in a management reshuffle at state firms spearheaded by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Italy’s government said in March it would back pay cuts for managers at Finmeccanica among other companies which are controlled by the state but listed on the stock market.

Pansa will receive an additional 80,000 euros as compensation for specific rights he waived with the termination of his employment, Finmeccanica said.

$1 = 0.7291 Euros Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
