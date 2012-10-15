Finmeccanica boss has no intention to step down-lawyer

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi has no intention of resigning, his lawyer said on Monday after media reports at the weekend said the head of the Italian defence conglomerate could quit over graft allegations.

Orsi is under investigation in a corruption probe centering on an Indian helicopter contract won by Finmeccanica, which is controlled by the Italian government. He denies any wrongdoing.

Orsi’s lawyer, Ennio Amodio, told reporters in Milan the Finmeccanica boss would quit if the government told him to do so, but added there was no indication that this was the case.

“His intention is to stay on and defend himself,” Amodio said.