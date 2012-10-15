FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica boss has no intention to step down-lawyer
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 15, 2012 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

Finmeccanica boss has no intention to step down-lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi has no intention of resigning, his lawyer said on Monday after media reports at the weekend said the head of the Italian defence conglomerate could quit over graft allegations.

Orsi is under investigation in a corruption probe centering on an Indian helicopter contract won by Finmeccanica, which is controlled by the Italian government. He denies any wrongdoing.

Orsi’s lawyer, Ennio Amodio, told reporters in Milan the Finmeccanica boss would quit if the government told him to do so, but added there was no indication that this was the case.

“His intention is to stay on and defend himself,” Amodio said.

Reporting By Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.