Finmeccanica's new chairman won't hold executive powers-source
July 4, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Finmeccanica's new chairman won't hold executive powers-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica’s SpA future chairman Giovanni De Gennaro will have no executive powers and is not expected to influence the strategy put forward by the group’s new chief executive, a company source said on Thursday.

Finmeccanica, Italy’s second-largest private employer, is undergoing a tough restructuring to focus on its core defence and aerospace activities, and investors were keen to see that a new chairman would not stand in the way of asset sales proposed by recently appointed CEO Alessandro Pansa.

De Gennaro will be in charge of “group audit, institutional relations and group security,” a representative for the Treasury told a shareholder meeting gathered to name the new chairman. All these functions are not related to the company strategy.

De Gennaro, a former police chief, was proposed by the Treasury late on Wednesday to repair the tarnished image of the group by predecessor Giuseppe Orsi, who was arrested in February on allegations of corruption.

The Italian Treasury is the largest shareholder in Finmeccanica with a 32 percent stake.

Shareholders are expected to back the choice of De Gennaro. The appointment will be formally ratified at a board meeting later on Thursday. (Reporting by Paolo Biondi and Lisa Jucca; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)

