Telespazio wins 216 mln euro contract for EGNOS satellite programme
July 8, 2013 / 4:52 PM / in 4 years

Telespazio wins 216 mln euro contract for EGNOS satellite programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Telespazio, a joint venture between Italy’s Finmeccanica and France’s Thales , has won a contract worth 216 million euros ($278 million) for the EGNOS satellite programme, Finmeccanica said on Monday.

Under the eight-year deal, Telespazio will be responsible for maintenance and network services among EGNOS sites in Europe, the Italian group added in a statement.

Finmeccanica owns 67 percent of Telespazio and its French partner holds the remainder. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

