FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica train-making unit wins 250 mln euro contract
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
December 4, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Finmeccanica train-making unit wins 250 mln euro contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoBreda has won a contract worth 250 million euros ($310 million) to maintain the Italian state railways’ new fleet of Frecciarossa 1000 high speed trains over the next 10 years.

In a statement Finmeccanica, which is in the process of selling AnsaldoBreda along with its stake in rail technology firm Ansaldo STS, said the service will be carried out within Trenitalia’s facilities in Naples and Milan.

Trenitalia is a unit of state railways company Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane. (1 US dollar = 0.8053 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.