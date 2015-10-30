Italy's Finmeccanica confirms crash of prototype plane, death of 2 pilots

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Finmeccanica announced on Friday that one of its prototype tilt rotor AW609 aircraft had crashed, killing two of its pilots.

“Finmeccanica-AgustaWestland is working with the relevant authorities to determine the cause of the accident,” the company said in a statement. Local media said the aircraft exploded while flying in northern Italy.

The AW609 TiltRotor aircraft can take off and land vertically, like a helicopter, but it can then become a de-facto fixed-wing airplane, allowing it to fly further and faster than a normal helicopter.

The aircraft is being developed by Finmeccanica’s AgustaWestland unit. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)