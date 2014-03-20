FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy backs Finmeccanica plan to sell assets
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
March 20, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Italy backs Finmeccanica plan to sell assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - The Italian government supports plans by Finmeccanica to sell its transportation units and focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses, the finance and industries ministries said in a joint statement.

“The deconsolidation of its transportation activities decided by Finmeccanica represents an essential element for the success of the group’s plans,” the ministries said in the statement late on Wednesday.

The endorsement is likely to fuel expectations that Finmeccanica may be closer to selling its lossmaking rolling stock unit AnsaldoBreda and its stake in rail signaling affiliate Ansaldo STS.

Finmeccanica is 30 percent owned by the Italian state and needs government backing for sensitive strategic issues like disposals.

Finmeccanica put up for sale its rail units more than two years ago but the process was delayed due to political and trade union opposition to foreign takeovers. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.