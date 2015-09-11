FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait signs MOU to buy Eurofighters in deal worth 7-8 bln euros -Italian sources
September 11, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Kuwait signs MOU to buy Eurofighters in deal worth 7-8 bln euros -Italian sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to buy Eurofighter jets in a deal worth up to 8 billion euros ($9 billion), Italian sources said.

The Eurofighter aircraft are produced by Italy’s Finmeccanica, BAE Systems and Airbus . The sources said the deal with Kuwait would be finalised “in a few weeks”.

The news, first reported on Italian daily Corriere della Sera’s web site, drove up Finmeccanica’s shares by more than 4 percent. The company, which has a 36 percent share of Eurofighter, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kuwait, and other Gulf Arab and Middle Eastern countries are looking to acquire new high-tech military equipment to protect themselves from neighbouring Iran and internal threats after the Arab Spring uprising.

$1 = 0.8868 euros Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
