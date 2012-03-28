FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica sees no more large negative one-offs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 28, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 6 years

Finmeccanica sees no more large negative one-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica will not see similar negative one-offs in the future to the ones it booked in 2011, Chairman and Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi told an analyst conference call on Wednesday.

“There will not be this kind of execeptionals in the future,” Orsi said.

Finmeccanica on Tuesday posted a 2011 net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($3.06 billion) in 2011 after booking one-off charges of 3 billion euros to clean up its balance sheet.

Finmeccanica shares were sharply higher on Wednesday on the back of a strong guidance for 2011 and speculation over possible asset disposals. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.