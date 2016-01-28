FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Finmeccanica sees 2015 helicopter sales flat
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 28, 2016 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finmeccanica sees 2015 helicopter sales flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts lead, adds detail, shares)

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Finmeccanica expects sales at its helicopter unit in 2015 to be in line with the previous year, as rivals paint a bleak outlook for the industry.

The state-controlled company said in a statement it expected last year’s operating margins also to be similar to those seen in 2014, despite the slowdown in business from the oil and gas sector.

Many helicopter manufacturers rely on large procurement contracts with the oil and gas industry which is currently feeling the pinch of tumbling crude prices and cutting orders.

The company did not provide any guidance for the current year.

Earlier this week Lockheed Martin Corp and Airbus Group said the outlook for sales and orders at their helicopter units was weaker mainly due to the energy sector.

Finmeccanica, whose helicopter unit accounts for more than 30 percent of sales, confirmed the group’s 2015 guidance.

The company, one of Italy’s biggest industrial employers, is targeting 2015 sales of 12-12.5 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 1.13 billion euros.

At 1556 GMT Finmeccanica shares were down 1.9 percent while the Italian bluechip index was 3.6 percent lower. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.