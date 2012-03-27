Ansaldo STS CEO declines to comment on Hitachi

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - The head of Ansaldo STS , a unit of Italy’s defense group Finmeccanica , declined to comment on reports of a possible interest by Japan’s Hitachi for a large stake in Ansaldo STS, stressing his group was already independent from the parent company.

“We are already a completely independent group. We are a public company. Finmccanica has only got a 40 percent stake,” CEO Sergio De Luca told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan on Tuesday.