Ansaldo STS CEO declines to comment on Hitachi
March 27, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 6 years

Ansaldo STS CEO declines to comment on Hitachi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - The head of Ansaldo STS , a unit of Italy’s defense group Finmeccanica , declined to comment on reports of a possible interest by Japan’s Hitachi for a large stake in Ansaldo STS, stressing his group was already independent from the parent company.

“We are already a completely independent group. We are a public company. Finmccanica has only got a 40 percent stake,” CEO Sergio De Luca told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan on Tuesday.

Reporting By Elisa Anzolin

