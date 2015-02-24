FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Finmeccanica agrees to sell rail units to Hitachi
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 24, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Finmeccanica agrees to sell rail units to Hitachi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in headline)

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Finmeccanica has agreed to sell its rail and signalling units to Japan’s Hitachi in a deal it says will help it to cut its net debt this year by 600 million euros ($680 million) and focus on its core business.

The two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday that Hitachi would pay 9.65 euros a share to buy a 40 percent stake Finmeccanica owns in signalling unit Ansaldo STS and launch a mandatory tender offer to buy all the remaining shares.

Hitachi will also pay 36 million euros for Finmeccanica’s AnsaldoBreda train business.

Finmeccanica said it would reap a 250 million euro net capital gain from the deal.

$1 = 0.8824 euros Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.