REFILE-Finmeccanica agrees to sell rail units to Hitachi

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Finmeccanica has agreed to sell its rail and signalling units to Japan’s Hitachi in a deal it says will help it to cut its net debt this year by 600 million euros ($680 million) and focus on its core business.

The two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday that Hitachi would pay 9.65 euros a share to buy a 40 percent stake Finmeccanica owns in signalling unit Ansaldo STS and launch a mandatory tender offer to buy all the remaining shares.

Hitachi will also pay 36 million euros for Finmeccanica’s AnsaldoBreda train business.

Finmeccanica said it would reap a 250 million euro net capital gain from the deal.