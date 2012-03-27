FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica-Hitachi talks intensified in recent months-source
March 27, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 6 years ago

Finmeccanica-Hitachi talks intensified in recent months-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - Talks between Finmeccanica and Japan’s Hitachi over a stake sale in the the Italian defence group’s train-making unit AnsaldoBreda have intensified in recent months, a source close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said several foreign groups, including Hitachi, had also expressed interest for Finmeccanica’s Ansaldo STS rail-signalling systems unit.

The source mentioned Bombardier Inc, Alstom SA , Siemens AG and Mitsubishi as the other groups interested in Ansaldo STS.

