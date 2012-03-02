UPDATE 1-Finmeccanica delays results as clean-up in sight

* Says board meeting on results delayed to March 27

* Finmeccanica declines to give reason for delay

* Analysts expect 2011 net loss of up to 2.5 bln euros (Adds detail, background shares)

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica has delayed the release of its 2011 results by two weeks, as it prepares for a heavy clean-up of its accounts that may lead to an expected net loss of 2.5 billion euros ($3.30 billion).

“The board meeting to approve 2011 results will be held on March 27 instead of March 14,” it said on Friday, witout providing a reason.

The state-owned conglomerate, hit by an ongoing corruption probe that forced a management shake-up last year, plans to sell assets for 1 billion euros to keep its investment-grade credit rating.

Finmeccanica had net debt of 4.7 billion euros at end-September. Analysts expect it to post a 2011 reported net loss of 600-2,500 million euros due to write-downs, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Giuseppe Orsi, chairman since December, has been tasked with rebuilding the group’s reputation and turning its business round by focusing on core defence and aerospace operations.

Earlier this week, Finmeccanica was hit by a fresh potential challenge as Indian authorities launched a corruption probe into a 560 million euros helicopter deal. Finmeccanica has denied any wrongdoing.

In December, Standard & Poor’s cut Finmeccanica’s long-term rating one notch to BBB-, tying the confirmation of investment grade to delivery on the group’s plans.

Orsi, an aeronautical engineer who started his career 39 years ago in a company now part of the group, said in November the energy and transport businesses could be sold.

These activities include its train-making unit AnsaldoBreda, engineering firm AnsaldoEnergia, rail technology group Ansaldo STS and bus manufacturer BredaMenarinibus.

A sale could be challenged by trade unions which have voiced opposition to disposals or called for the companies to be sold to an Italian buyer in order to avoid job cuts.

Marking a contrast to its previous accounting practices, Finmeccanica announced in November a 753 million euro write-down for its share in the Boeing’s 787 programme.

Finmeccanica shares ended up 0.3 percent to 3.854 euros, having lost about 60 percent of their value in the past year. ($1 = 0.7573 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor)