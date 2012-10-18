FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica boss may give up some powers - press
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 18, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Finmeccanica boss may give up some powers - press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi has written a letter to Prime Minister Mario Monti to request a meeting and appears ready to give up one of his two posts, Il Sole 24 Ore and other newspapers said on Thursday.

A Finmeccanica spokesman declined to comment.

Orsi, under pressure from an anti-corruption probe in Italy over a 560 million euros ($735 million) Indian helicopter deal, is facing calls by politicians to leave the helm of the defence conglomerate, the country’s second-biggest private group.

His lawyer said on Monday Orsi intended to stay, adding he would quit only if the government, which owns around 30 percent of Finmeccanica, told him to do so. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.