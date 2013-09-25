FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy backs international partners for Finmeccanica units
September 25, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

Italy backs international partners for Finmeccanica units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Italian government wants to see Finmeccanica units Ansaldo Energia, STS and Breda find domestic or international partners while the state-controlled defence technology group restructures, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Wednesday.

“The refocusing process currently underway does not mean that the civil sector activities don’t have a place within Finmeccanica,” he told parliament.

“Naturally it will be necessary to clarify the core business of Finmeccanica and ensure partnerships, including international partnerships for Ansaldo Energia, Ansaldo STS and Ansaldo Breda which will allow them to improve their market position,” he said.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi

