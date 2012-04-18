Italy's Finmeccanica denies Panama kickback report

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s state-controlled defense firm Finmeccanica said Wednesday it “had committed no irregularities” in a 2010 contact to supply its AgustaWestland helicopters to Panama, denying accusations printed by an Italian newspaper.

“Finmeccanica has asked its lawyers to evaluate which legal actions can best protect its rights and reputation,” the company said in a statement.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Wednesday that an intermediary between Finmeccanica and Panama president Ricardo Martinelli promised to give Martinelli a helicopter worth $8 million as a gift in exchange for a purchase of 5 helicopters in 2010.

Italian politics in recent weeks has been rocked by allegations that taxpayers’ money has been used by politicians of all stripes for private purposes.

Northern League leader Umberto Bossi was recently forced to step aside from leading the party he founded in the mid-1980s after magistrates started looking into spending by his family. Bossi has said he has done nothing wrong.

The paper’s account was based on what it said were transcripts of an interrogation of Valter Lavitola, who is in a Naples prison being held in an investigation for alleged violates of party finance laws. Lavitola turned himself in to the authorities earlier this week.

In the same statement, referring to another press report, Finmeccanica said it had not acquired industrial warehouses from Marco Reguzzoni, vice-secretary of the Northern League.

Finmeccanica also said its contracts to supply AW101 helicopters to the Indian Ministry of Defense were “completely free of any irregularities.”