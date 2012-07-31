Finmeccanica adj Ebita up 4 pct in H1, debt rises - source

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian defence conglomerate Finmeccanica posted a 4 percent rise in its adjusted core earnings in the first half, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, confirming a newspaper report.

The group’s adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) in the period was 459 million euros, the source said, confirming a report in Il Sole 24 Ore.

The group’s net debt at the end of June rose 11 percent to 4.66 billion euros compared to the same period last year, the source also said.

Finmeccanica declined to comment.

The shares were up 0.5 percent in early trade at 3 euros.