UPDATE 1-Finmeccanica H1 core profit up 4 pct, debt rises-source

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s Finmeccanica posted a 4 percent rise in its core earnings in the first half, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, as the defence group starts to draw benefits from painful restructuring following big losses last year.

The group’s adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) in the period was 459 million euros, the source said, confirming a report in Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

Its net debt at the end of June rose 11 percent to 4.66 billion euros compared to the same period last year, the source also said.

According to Il Sole, net debt has now reached the level of group net assets. Finmeccanica, which reported a loss of 2.3 billion euros in 2011, declined to comment. It is due to release first-half results later on Tuesday.

At 0810 GMT, shares in Finmeccanica were up 0.9 percent while Italy’s blue-chip index was down 0.3 percent.

Mediobanca said in a note the results reported by Il Sole were marginally better than its estimates.

“Q2 should show some improvements versus the previous quarter which however should mainly come from different seasonality as the positive effects of the restructuring plan have not materialized fully,” it said.

Analysts are keen for details on the state-controlled company’s planned sale of its energy and transport units to help fuel its turnaround strategy and bring down debt.

Finmeccanica earlier this month confirmed it was planning to sell assets worth about 1 billion euros but declined to comment on reports it was talking to groups including Siemens and Hitachi.

Finmeccanica’s net profit before minority interests in the first half stood at some 70 million euros, the source said.

In the first six months of last year net profit was 456 million euros but that included a capital gain of 443 million euros from the sale of a stake in its Ansaldo Energia unit.

Finmeccanica, Italy’s No.2 industrial group after car maker Fiat SpA, is suffering weaker defence electronics sales and a slowdown in its core British, U.S. and Italian markets. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)