Finmeccanica Q1 core earnings down 20 pct
#Industrials
May 3, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Finmeccanica Q1 core earnings down 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Core profit at Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica dropped 20 percent on Thursday on the back of weaker defence electronics activities and the deconsolidation of its Ansaldo Energia power unit.

The state-owned conglomerate, whose chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi has come under fire in April because of a graft investigation, confirmed its 2012 targets, including for revenues and adjusted EBITA.

Finmeccanica’s first-quarter adjusted EBITA fell to 173 million euros, while revenues declined 4.4 percent to 3.686 billion euros, rougly matching analysts’ expectations.

Net profit more than trebled to 25 million euros, thanks lower financial charges and lower taxes.

Orsi has denied any wrongdoing with regards to the corruption investigation. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

