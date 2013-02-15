FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India says seeking to cancel Finmeccanica chopper deal
February 15, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

India says seeking to cancel Finmeccanica chopper deal

Manoj Kumar, Nigam Prusty

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India’s defence ministry issued a “show cause” notice to Finmeccanica on Friday seeking to cancel a $750 million deal to buy a dozen helicopters and gave the Italian company seven days to reply.

“(The Ministry of Defence) today issued a formal show cause notice to AgustaWestland of UK seeking cancellation of contract and taking other action as per the terms of the contract and the integrity pact,” ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar said in a statement.

AgustaWestland is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Finmeccanica.

