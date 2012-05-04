FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy set to ask India help in Finmeccanica probe-sources
May 4, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Italy set to ask India help in Finmeccanica probe-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAPLES, Italy May 4 (Reuters) - Italian magistrates investigating alleged corruption in an Indian helicopter order won by Finmeccanica two years ago are set to ask India for help, judicial sources said on Friday.

The probe is looking into allegations that payments were made to secure a 560 million-euro ($737 million) deal with India’s Air Force.

The Naples prosecutors want to ask Indian authorities to hand over documents in order to check the allegations, the sources said.

The contract was announced in March 2010 and refers to 12 AW101 AgustaWestland helicopters that will be used to transport Indian government officials.

The probe has also engulfed Finmeccanica’s chairman and chief executive Giuseppe Orsi.

Finmeccanica and Orsi have strongly denied any wrongdoing. ($1=0.7603 euros) (Reporting By Laura Viggiano; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

