Italy judge rejects India request to recover AgustaWestland guarantees -sources
#Financials
March 17, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 4 years ago

Italy judge rejects India request to recover AgustaWestland guarantees -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - A Milan judge has rejected a request by India to recover some 270 million euros ($376 million) in bank guarantees over a scrapped helicopter deal with Italian group Finmeccanica, confirming a previous decision, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

“The ruling has confirmed the block on three out of five guarantees, continuing to block an overall amount of around 276 million euros,” one of the sources said, adding that the ruling can be appealed.

Finmeccanica had no immediate comment.

India, which had already cashed in two bank guarantees worth 2.4 billion Indian rupees ($39 million) backing the scrapped contract with Finmeccanica’s helicopter unit AgustaWestland, cancelled the 560-million-euro deal for 12 high-end helicopters in January. ($1 = 0.7181 Euros) ($1 = 61.1650 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Manuela D‘Alessandro and Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

