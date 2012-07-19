Italy-Israel to clinch $1 bln training jet deal

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy and Israel will announce later on Thursday a $1 billion deal in which Israel will buy 30 M-346 Master training jets from defense group Finmeccanica’s Alenia Aermacchi unit, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Israel had chosen Finmeccanica in February as its supplier in the deal.

As part of the agreement the Italian government will make $1 billion worth of “offset” purchases from Israel’s defense industries, Israel said at the time.

Finmeccanica, which is 32 percent state-owned, declined to comment.