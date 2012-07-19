FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy-Israel to clinch $1 bln training jet deal
July 19, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Italy-Israel to clinch $1 bln training jet deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy and Israel will announce later on Thursday a $1 billion deal in which Israel will buy 30 M-346 Master training jets from defense group Finmeccanica’s Alenia Aermacchi unit, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Israel had chosen Finmeccanica in February as its supplier in the deal.

As part of the agreement the Italian government will make $1 billion worth of “offset” purchases from Israel’s defense industries, Israel said at the time.

Finmeccanica, which is 32 percent state-owned, declined to comment.

