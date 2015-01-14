FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica expects final offers for rail assets soon
January 14, 2015

Finmeccanica expects final offers for rail assets soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica said on Wednesday talks with Japan’s Hitachi and China’s Insigma over the sale of its rail assets were progressing with the aim of receiving final offers rapidly.

The Italian state-controlled industrial conglomerate said talks with the two bidders were progressing “in parallel” and that the final offers would enable it to make a conclusive assessment.

Finmeccanica is selling its unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda and its 40 percent stake in rail signalling company Ansaldo STS in a bid to cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

