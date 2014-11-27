CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Finmeccanica asks CEO to continue with asset sales talks

(Corrects headline and first paragraph after company removes reference to talks timeframe)

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The board of Finmeccanica has asked CEO Mauro Moretti to continue talks over the sale of its rail assets, the group said on Thursday, following reports that two Chinese companies were considering a bid.

In a statement, the Italian group said Moretti updated the board on the sale process, without elaborating.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that technology firm Insigma has teamed up with another Chinese company to try to buy the rail assets, a move that could thwart a rival bid from Hitachi. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)