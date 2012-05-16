Finmeccanica chmn says no management power reshuffle

ROME, May 16 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi said on Wednesday no reshuffle of powers for management was on the agenda of a board meeting later in the day.

“There is no break up of powers,” Orsi told shareholders at their annual meeting, rejecting press reports.

Unsourced reports in two Italian newspapers on Wednesday said the aerospace and defence group was set to transfer some key powers from Orsi to CFO Alessandro Pansa.

Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore and la Repubblica newspaper both said Orsi was set to lose his powers to decide strategies, acquisitions and finances. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)