Finmeccanica declines comment on report of Hitachi deal

ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence technology group Finmeccanica declined to comment on Tuesday on a press report that Japanese group Hitachi could be interested in buying stakes in two of its units.

A company official, who asked not to be named, said the group may comment on the report after the release of its 2011 results later on Tuesday.

Finmeccanica shares were suspended, indicated 6.68 percent higher, following the report in Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore that Hitachi may be about to take stakes in Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS.