Former Vatican bank head linked to Finmeccanica probe
June 5, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 5 years

Former Vatican bank head linked to Finmeccanica probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAPLES, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian police searched the home of Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, the former head of the Vatican bank, in connection with an apparently unrelated case linked to defence technology group Finmeccanica, Naples prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Gotti Tedeschi was ousted from his position at the head of the bank last month after the board passed a motion of no-confidence, accusing him of neglecting his basic management responsibilities.

He has not been placed under investigation and it was not immediately clear what his connection may be with Finmeccanica, which is being investigated by Naples magistrates over corruption accusations, which it denies.

“This has nothing to do with IOR,” the Naples chief prosecutor said, using the Italian initials for the Vatican bank, which is formally known as the Institute for Works of Religion. No other details were immediately available. (Reporting By Laura Viggiano)

