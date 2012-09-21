Prosecutors probe Finmeccanica in corruption case

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italian magistrates have put Finmeccanica under investigation in connection with a probe into alleged corruption to win a helicopter deal in India, the company said on Friday.

Investigators were required to probe Europe’s third largest defence group because of an Italian law which holds companies liable for crimes committed by their employees.

Finmeccanica Chairman Giuseppe Orsi, who is carrying out a tough restructuring at the loss-making group, was put under investigation in April as part of the same case.

The probe centres on an order of 12 helicopters India awarded in 2010 to Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland.

The investigation was triggered by statements made by a former employee, himself under investigation, who accused Orsi of greasing the contract

In a statement, Finmeccanica and AgustaWestland denied any wrongdoing, saying they were “completely extraneous” to the alleged crimes. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Andrew Hay)