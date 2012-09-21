FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prosecutors probe Finmeccanica in corruption case
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 21, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Prosecutors probe Finmeccanica in corruption case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italian magistrates have put Finmeccanica under investigation in connection with a probe into alleged corruption to win a helicopter deal in India, the company said on Friday.

Investigators were required to probe Europe’s third largest defence group because of an Italian law which holds companies liable for crimes committed by their employees.

Finmeccanica Chairman Giuseppe Orsi, who is carrying out a tough restructuring at the loss-making group, was put under investigation in April as part of the same case.

The probe centres on an order of 12 helicopters India awarded in 2010 to Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland.

The investigation was triggered by statements made by a former employee, himself under investigation, who accused Orsi of greasing the contract

In a statement, Finmeccanica and AgustaWestland denied any wrongdoing, saying they were “completely extraneous” to the alleged crimes. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.