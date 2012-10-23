Finmeccanica manager arrested in corruption probe-source

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A former manager of Italian defence group Finmeccanica was arrested on Tuesday on allegations concerning international corruption, an investigative source said.

Police are searching offices in Naples and Rome, the source with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

Paolo Pozzessere, currently an advisor for Finmeccanica, resigned as commercial director at the group about a year ago after news of the probe first emerged.

No one at Finmeccanica was available for immediate comment.

The probe led by prosecutors in Naples is one of several underway at Finmeccanica, with Chairman and Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi under investigation over a 560 million-euro ($731.95 million) Indian helicopter contract. ($1=0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Luca Trogni and Greg Mahlich)