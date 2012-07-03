Police search properties in Finmeccanica probe - source

ROME, July 3 (Reuters) - Italian police searched properties in Turin on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica over possible corruption, according to a source in the prosecutor’s office.

Italy’s second-largest industrial group is embroiled in a corruption scandal linked to an Indian helicopter contract and allegations of kickbacks being paid to Italian opposition party the Northern League.

Searches were made at the home of Ignazio Moncada, chief executive of Finmeccanica unit Fata, and in the buildings of a local business, the source said.

Finmeccanica did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Police last month searched homes belonging to Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, the former head of the Vatican’s bank, in connection with the same investigation. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli; Writing by Naomi O‘Leary; Editing by Greg Mahlich)