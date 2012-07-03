FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police search properties in Finmeccanica probe - source
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 3, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

Police search properties in Finmeccanica probe - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 3 (Reuters) - Italian police searched properties in Turin on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica over possible corruption, according to a source in the prosecutor’s office.

Italy’s second-largest industrial group is embroiled in a corruption scandal linked to an Indian helicopter contract and allegations of kickbacks being paid to Italian opposition party the Northern League.

Searches were made at the home of Ignazio Moncada, chief executive of Finmeccanica unit Fata, and in the buildings of a local business, the source said.

Finmeccanica did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Police last month searched homes belonging to Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, the former head of the Vatican’s bank, in connection with the same investigation. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli; Writing by Naomi O‘Leary; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.