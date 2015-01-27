Finmeccanica is seen favouring Hitachi for rail assets - union official

ROME, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Finmeccanica is thought to be favouring Japan’s Hitachi as buyer of the defence group’s rail assets, an Italian union official said on Tuesday.

State-controlled Finmeccanica has been in talks with Hitachi and China’s Insigma over the sale of its unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda and its 40 percent stake in rail signalling company Ansaldo STS.

“The mandate to close (the deal) can only regard one party: as far as we are aware it’s implicit that the choice will be Hitachi,” Giovanni Contento, national secretary of the Uilm union said as he left a meeting with the company.

The company said earlier on Tuesday that no decision on the sale had been taken yet. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)