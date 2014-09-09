FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica weighing non-binding offers for railway units sale
September 9, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Finmeccanica weighing non-binding offers for railway units sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it was evaluating non-binding offers received from “several players” interested in the railway units of the group.

But it refrained from commenting an Italian media report saying a consortium including China CNR Corporation had made an attractive cash offer for its rail units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda.

Shares in Alsando STS rose more than 6 percent and Finmeccanica’s shares ended up 1.6 percent on Tuesday on the back of the media report.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

