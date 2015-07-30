Finmeccanica kicks off landmark business reorganisation

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Finmeccanica has started a process to turn its businesses into divisions, it said on Thursday, a landmark move that will streamline its organisation and could lead to the sale of non-core assets.

Finmeccanica said its core aerospace and defence subsidiaries OTO Melara, Whitehead Sistemi Subacquei, Alenia Aermacchi, AgustaWestland and Selex ES will be turned into divisions.

The reorganisation, masterminded by CEO Mauro Moretti, follows the sale of Finmeccanica’s non-core rail and energy assets and will help the heavily indebted group cut costs and become more efficient.