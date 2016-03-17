Finmeccanica CEO says could sell stake in DRS unit

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica is ready to reconsider the future of its U.S. unit DRS Technologies and could sell a stake to a partner, the Italian defence group’s CEO said on Thursday.

Last year a source close to the matter said Finmeccanica was no longer looking to sell DRS because of its improved performance.

“We are ready to discuss new steps for DRS which could mean finding an industrial or financial partner,” Mauro Moretti told analysts at a presentation of the group’s 2015 results.

On Wednesday the state-controlled company said it expected to generate more cash this year to help cut debt and fund new investments.

But shares fell on Thursday as some analysts said the outlook given for this year was slightly disappointing.

Moretti said the group was in the final stages of discussion over a Eurofighter deal in Kuwait.

“We hope to conclude in the short period,” he said.

Delays in a multi-billion-euro contract with Kuwait for the sale of 28 Eurofighter jets has put pressure on Finmeccanica shares.

Moretti also said that if the company manages to beat its own guidance, then there may be room to pay a dividend on 2016 results. The company paid no dividend in 2015. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, writing by Stephen Jewkes)