Finmeccanica returns to profit after two years
March 19, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

Finmeccanica returns to profit after two years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica on Wednesday reported net profit of 74 million euros ($103 million) for 2013, after two years in the red due to heavy writedowns and predicted slightly lower revenues but a rise in core earnings.

The figure was broadly in line with analyst expectations.

In a statement, the state-controlled Italian conglomerate, which is seeking to sell non-core assets to cut debt, said it expected 2014 revenues of 13-13.5 billion euros, against a restated 13.7 billion euros for 2013. The figure was restated because of an accounting change.

After restatement on the same basis, earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) should rise to 930-980 million euros from 878 million euros in 2013, it said.

Free operating cash flow this year should be flat or negative for 100 million euros, against a restated negative 220 million euros in 2013, it said.

The estimates do not include possible charges relating to a scrapped helicopter contract in India.

Before the restatement, 2013 EBITA fell to 949 million euros weighed down by losses at rolling stock unit AnsaldoBreda. Orders in the year rose 11 percent. ($1 = 0.7189 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

