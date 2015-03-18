UPDATE 1-Finmeccanica shares fall as it sticks to 2015 profit forecast

(Recasts, adds analyst, details, shares)

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Finmeccanica disappointed the market on Wednesday by sticking to its 2015 core profit forecast despite a rise in earnings last year, sending its shares lower.

The state-controlled conglomerate said the 2015 forecast given in January for its main aerospace and defence business was now confirmed as a group target, as a result of it having agreed to sell its rail businesses to Hitachi.

CEO Mauro Moretti had also raised market expectations in February when he said that this year’s targets would be revised higher after the sale to Hitachi.

“The guidance for 2015 is a bit conservative,” said Zafar Khan, an analyst at Societe Generale in London. “Given the numbers that they reported for 2014 and all the benefits they are talking about, people were looking for something better.”

The sale of the rail units is part of Finmeccanica’s strategy to focus on more profitable businesses and to cut net debt following a downgrade to junk status in 2013. Net debt stood at 3.96 billion euros ($4.21 billion) at the end of 2014.

Finmeccanica shares, which are up about 50 percent so far this year, fell as much as 4.6 percent on Wednesday. They were down 3.6 percent at 11.2 euros at 1504 GMT, underperforming a 0.7 percent fall in Milan’s blue-chip index.

Finmeccanica said it expected earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) this year in the range of 1.08-1.13 billion euros and revenue of 12-12.5 billion euros.

EBITA last year rose 23 percent to 1.08 billion euros, above the group’s own guidance, while sales increased 7 percent to 14.66 billion euros.

Without the contribution of the rail businesses which the firm has since agreed to sell, which are no longer considered in the 2015 outlook, EBITA rose 12 percent to 980 million euros last year.

As expected, the company did not declare a dividend on 2014 earnings. Moretti said late last year he hoped to return to paying dividends in about two years time, but without being forced to build up debt to do so.