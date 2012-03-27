FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica post 2.3 bln euro net loss in 2011 on one-offs
#Industrials
March 27, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 6 years ago

Finmeccanica post 2.3 bln euro net loss in 2011 on one-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had posted a net loss of 2.3 billion euros in 2011 after booking one-off charges of 3 billion euros as the Italian aerospace and defence group moves to clean up its balance sheet.

The loss, which compares to a profit of 557 million euros in 2010, was in line with what sources told Reuters in March.

In a statement, Finmeccanica said its adjusted core earnings for the year were negative to the tune of 216 million euros.

The company said it saw new orders in 2012 of around 17.5 billion euros and revenues in a range of 16.9 billion and 17.3 billion euros.

Reporting By Rome News desk

