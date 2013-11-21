FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Safran seen frontrunner to join Finmeccanica bid for Avio - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Safran seen frontrunner to join Finmeccanica bid for Avio - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 21 (Reuters) - France’s Safran is seen as a frontrunner to join Finmeccanica in the Italian defence group’s possible bid for a controlling stake in space propulsion company Avio Spazio, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Safran is ready to leave the majority of the stake to Finmeccanica, the sources said.

“Safran is a strong option: it is credible even though talks (for a bidding partner) are wide ranging,” one of the sources told Reuters.

“The offer from Safran is interesting because they are available to leave a majority stake in Italian hands,” the second source said.

British private equity fund Cinven wants to sell its 81 percent stake in Avio Spazio and has said that several buyers, including Safran, had expressed an interest in acquiring it. Also EADS is seen as possibly partnering with Finmeccanica in its bid for Avio.

Finmeccanica, which already owns 14 percent of Avio, declined to comment, while Safran could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.