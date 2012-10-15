FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens could drop its offer for Ansaldo - paper
October 15, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Siemens could drop its offer for Ansaldo - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Siemens will consider dropping its 1.3 billion euro ($1.69 billion) offer for Finmeccanica’s power engineering unit AnsaldoEnergia if talks drag on past early November, the Financial Times reported, citing sources close to Siemens.

The paper said on Monday that Siemens was unwilling to raise its offer for Ansaldo.

German industrial conglomerate Siemens declined to comment on the report.

Finmeccanica was not immediately available for comment.

State-owned Finmeccanica has put on the block its 55 percent AnsaldoEnergia stake and its transportation businesses as part of a vital turnaround of Italy’s No.2 industrial group. The rest of Ansaldo is owned by U.S. private equity group First Reserve. ($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
