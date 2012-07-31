FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica H1 core profit up 10 pct, confirms targets
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Finmeccanica H1 core profit up 10 pct, confirms targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s Finmeccanica said on Tuesday first-half core profit rose 10 percent and confirmed its 2012 targets, as the aerospace and defence group starts to benefit from restructuring efforts following big losses last year.

The state-owned conglomerate said in a statement that EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) was 459 million euros ($562 million) in the period, while net debt rose 11 percent to 4.656 billion euros.

Second quarter EBITA was 285 million euros.

The figures correspond exactly to what leaked by Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday.

The statement made no mention of asset disposals that Chairmand and CEO Giuseppe Orsi aims to complete by year end to streamline the group and avoid its rating being cut to junk.

Shares in Finmeccanica ended down 2.3 percent at 2.98 euros on Tuesday.

Finmeccanica also confirmed its 2012 targets for core profits of around 1.1 billion euros and revenues of 16.9-17.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.