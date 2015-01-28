FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica seeks partner for U.S. unit DRS Technologies
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Finmeccanica seeks partner for U.S. unit DRS Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian industrial group Finmeccanica aims to strengthen its U.S. unit DRS Technologies by finding an industrial or financial partner, CEO Mauro Moretti said on Wednesday.

“There are clear difficulties in managing the DRS business effectively if you are not American,” Moretti said during a conference call to present the group’s new business plan.

“Our intention is to strengthen it with an industrial or a financial partner,” he added. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

