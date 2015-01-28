FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica has still no preferred buyer in rail assets sale
January 28, 2015

Finmeccanica has still no preferred buyer in rail assets sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica has no preferred bidder at the moment in the sale of the its rail assets, its CEO Mauro Moretti said on Wednesday, rejecting media speculation the Italian group had decided to start exclusive talks with Japan’s Hitachi.

“There is no preference at the moment,” Moretti told TV channel RaiNews24. “I think we are in the final stages (of the sale process) and we can arrive to a conclusion quickly”.

Finmeccanica has shortlisted Hitachi and China’s Insigma as buyers of its unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda and its 40 percent stake in rail signalling company Ansaldo STS . The company had initially said it would decide on the sale by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

