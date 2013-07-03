FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Treasury proposes De Gennaro as Finmeccanica chairman
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 3, 2013 / 6:31 PM / in 4 years

Italy's Treasury proposes De Gennaro as Finmeccanica chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury has proposed former police chief Gianni De Gennaro as the new chairman for state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica, it said on Wednesday.

It also proposed Ambassador Minuto Rizzo as a board member, it said in a statement.

Finmeccanica, which is 32 percent owned by the state, is scheduled to hold a shareholders meeting on Thursday to appoint a new chairman as well as two board members.

The group, Italy’s biggest private employer after Fiat , has been rocked by a string of corruption probes in recent years, triggering management turmoil.

Former chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi was arrested earlier this year on allegations he paid bribes to win a 560 million euro ($726.43 million) Indian contract in 2010. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

