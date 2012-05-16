FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Treasury wants Finmeccanica to restructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 16 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury said on Wednesday it wanted aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica to improve returns on the state’s holding in the loss-making firm.

“(The Treasury) highlights the need that management puts in place all the actions needed to restructure crisis-hit sectors, cut debt and improve profitability,” Stefano Di Stefano, a representative for the Treasury, said at the group’s annual shareholder meeting.

The Treasury controls Finmeccanica with a stake of around 30 percent.

Finmeccanica, which posted 2.3 billion euros of net losses in 2011, announced last year plans to restructure its operations and sell assets for 1 billion euros this year to keep its investment grade credit rating. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)

