PROFILE-Greek Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Position: Greek finance minister Incumbent: Gikas Hardouvelis Term: To take office on June 10 2014; Election due by 2016

Key facts:

- A well-respected economist, Hardouvelis was a professor of finance and banking at Piraeus University and chief economist at Greece’s Eurobank.

- He advised former technocrat prime minister Lucas Papademos (2011-2012) during negotiations with Greece’s foreign creditors, the European Union and International Monetary Fund. He also served as economic adviser to ex-Socialist prime Minister Costas Simitis, who took Greece into the euro zone in 2001.

- Hardouvelis holds a PhD in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Masters degree in applied mathematics from Harvard.

- A supporter of structural reforms and a smaller but effective public sector, he has said that Greece’s growth plan should focus on exports and investment to make the economy more competitive and the country more business-friendly.

- Hardouvelis has said that a consensus on reforms is necessary among all major political parties in Greece.